Dothan man pleads guilty on sex charges

Quishawn Coleman, 24 of Dothan, had faced Rape, Sodomy, Electronic Solicitation, and other charges.(WTVY | Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man changed his mind and pleaded guilty to 13 sex charges as a jury was being picked for his trial.

24-year-old Quishawn Coleman had faced Rape, Sodomy, Electronic Solicitation, and other charges.

Those charges stemmed from the molestation of a girl less than 16 that occurred at a Dothan hotel last year.

Coleman apparently anticipated the victim would not show up to testify against him on Monday but, when she did, he halted jury selection and admitted guilt.

“Mr. Coleman entered a blind plea,” said Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley.

That means prosecutors have not agreed to recommend a specific sentence in exchange for the plea.

Circuit Judge Larry Anderson will hand down Coleman’s punishment on December 9.

