Cottonwood man charged with abusing dozens of dogs pleads guilty, ending long-running case

The Humane Society of the United States claims Jerome Wesley Hughes operated breeding dogs for fighting that had been abused and malnourished, a claim that Hughes vehemently denied.
Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The case facing a Cottonwood man once charged with nearly 100 counts of animal abuse and neglect is finally over.

Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal.

Having already served a prison sentence on related charges, Hughes did not receive additional time.

The Humane Society of the United States claims Hughes operated breeding dogs for fighting that had been abused and malnourished, a claim that Hughes vehemently denied.

Working with Cottonwood police and other authorities, the Society seized the dogs, mostly of the dogo argentino breed, in 2015.

A Houston County Grand Jury indicted Hughes the following year, a jury later convicted him on six felony charges and appeal courts upheld those convictions.

Circuit Judge Larry Anderson sentenced Hughes to 100 days in a work release program followed by probation.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley prosecuted the cases.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Miss Slocomb crowned new Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Week 8 Player of the Week nominees
Week 8 Player of the Week nominees
Cottonwood animal abuse case ends with guilty pleas
Cottonwood animal abuse case ends with guilty pleas
Police chief on mall shooting: This isn't the Wild West
Police chief on mall shooting: This isn't the Wild West
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
ALEA’s advice for teen during National Teen Driver Safety