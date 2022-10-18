Cottonwood man charged with abusing dozens of dogs pleads guilty, ending long-running case

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The case facing a Cottonwood man once charged with nearly 100 counts of animal abuse and neglect is finally over.

Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal.

Having already served a prison sentence on related charges, Hughes did not receive additional time.

The Humane Society of the United States claims Hughes operated breeding dogs for fighting that had been abused and malnourished, a claim that Hughes vehemently denied.

Working with Cottonwood police and other authorities, the Society seized the dogs, mostly of the dogo argentino breed, in 2015.

A Houston County Grand Jury indicted Hughes the following year, a jury later convicted him on six felony charges and appeal courts upheld those convictions.

Circuit Judge Larry Anderson sentenced Hughes to 100 days in a work release program followed by probation.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley prosecuted the cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.