Auburn Lands No. 15, Alabama ranked 20th in AP Preseason Poll

(AP) - The AP Top 25 Preseason Poll was released Monday with two top Southeastern teams making the cut. Auburn lands the number 15 spot while Alabama lands 20.

Auburn is coming off an 28-6 record and losing star players Jabari Smith, Jr. and Walker Kessler to the NBA draft. As for the Crimson Tide who lost JD Davison to the Boston Celtics, the men finished 19-14 last season.

Nate Oats, University of Alabama men's basketball coach (Source: WBRC Video)

Tigers open their season against UAH Nov. 2 in Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide will face Southern Illinois Oct. 29.

