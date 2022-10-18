Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Baleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car...
Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say
Dothan Police Chief Will Benny discusses mall shootout in an October 17, 2022, WTVY interview
Chief Benny on mall shootout: This isn’t the Wild West
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say
Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden expected to announce new release from oil stockpile
Wesley Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series...
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
Bubba Wallace, right, argues with Kyle Larson after the two crashed during a NASCAR Cup Series...
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier