ALEA’s advice for teen during National Teen Driver Safety

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week, October 16-22, is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants to remind both teens and parents about the importance of new drivers being attentive while behind the wheel.

“Having distractions in the car, it increases our possibilities of being involved in a crash,” ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said.

McKinney believes knowing the rules of the road can help teens avoid accidents.

“Not a lot of people are familiar with the follow too close laws, they’re a little too close to cars as they’re traveling on the highways. Or, you know, they’re in the left lane more than that mile, or if they’re going to pass someone,” she stated.

According to the University of Montevallo’s Alabama Traffic Safety Center, 8 percent of all fatal car crashes in Alabama were caused by drivers 19 years or younger in 2019.

No matter the severity of the accident, it’s a scary experience for more than just young drivers.

“It’s heartbreaking when you have to face that responsibility of going to a parent and letting them know hey your child was just, even involved in a crash, even if it’s not fatal. Just because of that fear of it could be worse than what it possibly is,” McKinney said.

McKinney said parents have a responsibility of ensuring their children practice good driving habits.

“Sit down and talk with them. Set a couple ground rules, even though we already have our graduated driver license in place for younger drivers. But it’s good for the parents to also know those rules and regulations and restrictions, that way they can discuss them,” she suggested.

Alabama’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) law says drivers must not use any handheld communication devices while driving or have more than one non-family member passenger.

When these rules are broken, the risk of causing an accident increases.

In 2019, there were 47 certified fatalities associated with distracted teen driving.

“Put your phone down, make sure you’re paying attention, try not to have too many passengers in the car. It gives you that ability to increase your chances of avoiding a crash while you’re traveling down the roadway,” McKinney urged young drivers.

That’s an effort we should all take to arrive alive.

McKinney said it takes about 7 years of being behind the wheel to mature as a driver.

