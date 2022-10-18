2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss.
Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.
Saturday, October 22
- CubMobile Derby (10 a.m. - NPF Fairgrounds)
Thursday, October 27
- Recipe Contest (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. - BankPlus Arena)
- Cake & Cookie Decorating Contest (9 a.m. to 10 a.m. - BankPlus Arena)
Friday, November 4
- National Peanut Festival Opening Day
- Gates Open at 4 p.m.
- Alabama Bred Lamb Show (7 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
Saturday, November 5
- Jr. Heifer/Feeder Steer Showmanship & Breed Shows - (9 a.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Main Gate & Midway Open at 10 a.m.
- Car Show (Noon to 8 p.m. - BankPlus Arena)
- Open Market Sheep Show (2 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
Sunday, November 6
- Open Beef Cattle Show (10 a.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates Open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Performance by Dylan Scott (7 p.m. - AllMetal Amphitheater)
Monday, November 7
- Open Dairy Goat Show (9 a.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.
- Farmers’ Day & ALFA Members Day
- Performance by Professional Trick Rider Analise Granger (Prior to Scramble - BankPlus Arena)
- Calf Scramble & Greased Pig Scramble (7 p.m. - BankPlus Arena)
Tuesday, November 8
- Market Hog Showmanship & Prospect Hog Show (4 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.
- ALFA Members Day
Wednesday, November 9
- Special Citizens Day
- Jr. Breeding Hog Show (10 a.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Gates Open to General Public at 4:30 p.m.
- Dream Big Food Drive (Minimum 3 cans of food/1 jar of peanut butter for gate price discounts)
- Market Hog Show - Barrows & Gilts (6 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
Thursday, November 10
- Senior Citizens Day (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Gates Open to General Public at 4:30 p.m.
- Poultry Show (6 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- Performance by Jordan Davis (7 p.m. - AllMetal Amphitheater)
Friday, November 11
- Veteran’s Day
- Gates Open at 2:30 p.m.
- ALL In Credit Union Day (First 10,000 Admitted Free)
- Performance By Lainey Wilson (7 p.m. - AllMetal Amphitheater)
Saturday, November 12
- Young Meat Goat Show (9 a.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)
- National Peanut Festival Parade (9:30 a.m. - Downtown Dothan)
- Gates Open 10 a.m. to Midnight
- Demolition Derby (2 p.m. to 7 p.m. - BankPlus Arena)
Sunday, November 13
- Last Day of Festival
- Gates Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Midway Rides, Kiddieland & Midway Concessions Only
