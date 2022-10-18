2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss.

Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.

National Peanut Festival Opening Day

Gates Open at 4 p.m.

Alabama Bred Lamb Show (7 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)

Saturday, November 5

Sunday, November 6

Monday, November 7

Tuesday, November 8

Market Hog Showmanship & Prospect Hog Show (4 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)

Gates Open at 4:30 p.m.

ALFA Members Day

Wednesday, November 9

Thursday, November 10

Friday, November 11

Veteran’s Day

Gates Open at 2:30 p.m.

ALL In Credit Union Day (First 10,000 Admitted Free)

Performance By Lainey Wilson (7 p.m. - AllMetal Amphitheater)

Saturday, November 12

Sunday, November 13

Last Day of Festival

Gates Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Midway Rides, Kiddieland & Midway Concessions Only

