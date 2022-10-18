2022 National Peanut Festival Schedule

There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss.(Reithoffer Shows)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There is a slate filled with fun events for this year’s National Peanut Festival that you don’t want to miss.

Our schedule will highlight the major events happening each day throughout this year’s festival, so if you want to see the full schedule including admission prices and anything else, you can go check out that at the NPF website linked here.

Saturday, October 22

Thursday, October 27

Friday, November 4

  • National Peanut Festival Opening Day
  • Gates Open at 4 p.m.
  • Alabama Bred Lamb Show (7 p.m. - Alabama Ag Credit Livestock Complex)

Saturday, November 5

Sunday, November 6

Monday, November 7

Tuesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 9

Thursday, November 10

Friday, November 11

  • Veteran’s Day
  • Gates Open at 2:30 p.m.
  • ALL In Credit Union Day (First 10,000 Admitted Free)
  • Performance By Lainey Wilson (7 p.m. - AllMetal Amphitheater)

Saturday, November 12

Sunday, November 13

  • Last Day of Festival
  • Gates Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Midway Rides, Kiddieland & Midway Concessions Only

