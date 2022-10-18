2-year-old drowns in family friend’s pool, mother charged

A woman was charged when her 2-year-old died after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday. (Source: WRDW)
By Laura Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A woman was charged when her 2-year-old died after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday.

Domonique Murray, 36, had just returned from her honeymoon and was at a friend’s house with her two children, WRDW reported.

According to the incident report, 2-year-old Justus Hyman went outside when no one was looking and was eventually found in the pool.

“No one knew he had walked out the door. There’s no lock on the door. So, some kind of way he got out,” Murray’s aunt Katrima Smalley said. “They started looking around the house for him because they thought he was in the house playing.”

Deputies said Murray was performing CPR on the toddler when they arrived.

Justus was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Murray was charged with child cruelty in the second degree and wasn’t able to be with her son as he took his last breaths.

“My daughter is a great mother, and I am so distraught by the system because I felt like it failed her,” Murray’s mother, Demetrius Miller said. “They have her locked up. She was not allowed to come to see her son leave this world.”

According to the coroner, an autopsy has been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

