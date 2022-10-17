Troy University to waive application fee during virtual open house

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will waive its application fee for a brief period at the end of October as it hosts a virtual Worldwide Open House for prospective students.

The waiver will run from Oct. 26-29 during the open house, which will include details on Troy’s admissions processscholarship opportunities and more. There will also be in-person tours on the Troy Campus, available in two sessions on Oct. 26, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.

Options for the virtual event include:

  • Troy Campus for students interested in attending in-person in Troy, Ala.
  • Non-traditional for online students and students from other TROY campuses
  • International for international students who are interested in attending Troy University.

Open House sessions can be viewed anytime between 12:01 a.m. CST on Oct. 26 and 11:59 p.m. CST on Oct. 29.

“Worldwide Open House is our largest recruiting event of the year. Our goal is for everyone who participates to learn more about how TROY can help them achieve their dreams,” said Emily Kruse, Director of Enrollment Marketing. “This year during Open House, we are excited to have several live sessions where prospective students can learn about financial aid and the admissions process. Not only will the live sessions go in-depth on the topics at hand, but people who attend will be able to have their questions answered right then and there.”

Those looking to take part in the virtual open house will get their application fee waiver code after finishing a brief survey. Registration is available at troy.edu/openhouse.

Numerous other universities across the Southeast are taking part in waived application fees as part of Alabama College Application Week 2022, which runs from Oct. 17-21. That full is is available HERE.

