Judge rejects bond for suspects in Robert Blount murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis has denied bond for two suspects facing charges in the fatal shooting of a Dothan businessman.

However, Telfair and McWaters’s attorneys believe the criminal case is based almost entirely on circumstantial evidence.

Blount, per pretrial hearing testimony, used a racial slur during a phone conversation with his girlfriend and because her speaker was on, others overheard.

Blount’s phone conversation occurred as that girlfriend, with whom he had argued that night, was among a group that gathered on September 3 to watch college football.

Among them was Telfair, who is Black.

A few hours afterwards, Telfair allegedly asked his friend, Koston McWaters, who also attended the get-together, to drive him to Blount’s home.

Dothan Police Violent Crimes Investigator Morgan Owens testified that Telfair shot Blount several times.

Prosecutors are likely to seek the death penalty in the murder cases.

