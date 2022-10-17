HEADS UP: Cold snap this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Coldest temperatures of the season expected this week. Wednesday morning we can expect temperatures in the upper 30s with some local spots possibly seeing the lower 30s. Wind chill will also play a big factor Wednesday morning. Thursday morning will be a little warmer, but not by much.

News4 spoke with Henry County Extension Coordinator, Jimmy Jones, and he feels confident that the majority of the peanut harvest will not be affected by this cold snap. Colder temperatures will slow the development of the peanut crop but with harvest only 2-3 weeks away the impact will be minimal. There could be a few isolated spots close to bodies of water that could see frost but overall confidence is high for little to zero damage.

The greatest impact will be the drastic change in temperatures for the human population. We have seen highs in the 80s for the past several weeks and lows in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday morning will be a rude awakening for most of us. It will be time to break out a sweater or two, but we will warm back up by the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.