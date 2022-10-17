A foggy Monday morning

SYNOPSIS – A foggy start for much of the area this morning, this afternoon a cold front will pass through the area and this is going to bring with it much cooler air for most of the week. Tomorrow morning places will wake up in the upper 40s with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We will stay dry and cool for most of the week with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s and highs in the 60s to lower 70s. We do look to warm back up next weekend.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clearing and cool. Low near 48°. Winds NW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW– A few clouds. High near 66°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 72° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 83° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 84° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 85° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

