Enterprise street remains closed following Sunday fire

By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of College Street in downtown Enterprise remains closed on Monday as the area is still being monitored following Sunday morning’s fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building.

According to a release from the city, the area of West College Street that runs from Main Street to Railroad Street will be closed indefinitely, with the left turn lane from Main Street onto West College Street also blocked off.

Crews with the Enterprise Fire Department continue to monitor the three affected businesses (Coffee Corner, The She Shed, and All About Art) and residential building for any hot spots potentially still active. The city also confirmed minor damage to Serendipity by Kei.

The city has also set up barricades from the Pea River Historical & Genealogical Society to Coffee Corner, and parking spaces in front of the affected buildings along Main Street are also blocked off by traffic cones and caution tape.

At this time, drivers are encouraged to exercise caution while driving through the area and to slow down. Pedestrians are also reminded to only cross at the designated crosswalks.

