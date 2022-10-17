Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street

DPD investigating Sunday shooting
DPD investigating Sunday shooting(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews and Anthony Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m.

Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dothan Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Miss Slocomb crowned new Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
MISS NPF TOP 10
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Latest News

Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times
WTVY Wx Logo
A Taste Of Winter This Week
Downtown Enterprise Fire
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media, authorities say