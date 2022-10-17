Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work

By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project.

According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.

The new closure, which extends an already closed portion of Meadowbrook Drive, will limit the ability for commuters to between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway using Whatley Drive and Yale Court. Drivers are being encouraged at this time to use Choctaw Street as an alternate route.

Signage will be in place to notify the public of the closure, which is expected to remain in place through Thursday, October 20.

During the closure, Midsouth Construction will be working on constructing new curb and gutter and install new drainage structures as required by the Phase 3 project. The city expects Meadowbrook Drive to fully reopen in the next few weeks.

Any additional info about this closure and the construction happening in this area can be obtained by contacting Tommy Wright at (334) 615-4400.

