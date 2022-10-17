Chilly Air On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A passing cold front will bring some much cooler air into the Wiregrass this week. We’ll see lows in the middle to upper 40s Tuesday morning, with middle to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A gradual warmup will follow for late-week.

TONIGHT – Clouds early, clearing late.  Low near 47°.  Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy.  High near 63°.  Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and cold!  Low near 36°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED:   Sunny.  Low: 36° High: 64° 0%

THU:    Mostly sunny.  Low: 37° High: 68° 0%

FRI:      Mostly sunny.  Low: 40° High: 74° 0%

SAT:    Mostly sunny.  Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN:    Partly cloudy.  Low: 50° High: 82° 5%

MON:   Partly cloudy.  Low: 55° High: 84° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays.   Winds N at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

