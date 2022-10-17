Application fees waived at multiple colleges for 1 week
Students are encouraged to take part in Alabama College Application Week 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama students looking to earn a degree in higher education can now apply to multiple colleges without worrying about the application fees, but time is limited to just a week!
“During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations with students submitting applications to colleges nationwide,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Last year, more than 250 Alabama schools participated and nearly 26,000 students applied to colleges nationwide.”
Here’s a list of colleges that have waived their fees as part of Alabama College Application Week 2022, which runs from Oct. 17-21:
- Alabama A&M University - Alabama
- Alabama State University - Alabama
- Allen University - South Carolina
- Andrew College - Georgia
- Athens State University - Alabama
- Auburn University – Alabama
- Auburn University at Montgomery - Alabama
- Belmont Abbey College - North Carolina
- Birmingham Southern College – Alabama
- Brenau University - Georgia
- Cumberland University - Tennessee
- Edward Waters University - Florida
- Faulkner University - Alabama
- Florida Southern College – Florida
- Fort Valley State University - Georgia
- Georgia Gwinnett College - Georgia
- Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia
- Huntingdon College - Alabama
- Jacksonville State University - Alabama
- Lander University - South Carolina
- Lincoln Tech - Tennessee
- Lipscomb University - Tennessee
- Maryville College - Tennessee
- Mercer University – Georgia
- Miles College - Alabama
- Mississippi College – Mississippi
- Samford University - Alabama
- South University - Alabama
- Spring Hill College - Alabama
- Stillman College - Alabama
- Talladega College - Alabama
- Troy University - Alabama
- Tuskegee University - Alabama
- Union University – Tennessee
- University of Alabama – Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham – Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama
- University of Mobile - Alabama
- University of Montevallo - Alabama
- University of New Orleans - Louisiana
- University of North Alabama - Alabama
- University of South Alabama – Alabama
- University of Tampa - Florida
- University of West Alabama – Alabama
- University of West Florida - Florida
- Alabama Community College System – Alabama
- Bevill State Community College - Alabama
- Bishop State Community College - Alabama
- Calhoun Community College - Alabama
- Central Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Chattahoochee Valley Community College - Alabama
- Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
- Drake State Community & Technical College – Alabama
- Enterprise State Community College - Alabama
- Gadsden State Community College - Alabama
- Jefferson State Community College - Alabama
- Lawson State Community College - Alabama
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College - Alabama
- Northeast Alabama Community College - Alabama
- Northwest Shoals Community College - Alabama
- Reid State Technical College - Alabama
- Shelton State Community College - Alabama
- Snead State Community College - Alabama
- Southern Union State Community College - Alabama
- Trenholm State Community College - Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Dothan - Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Selma - Alabama
- Wallace Community College-Hanceville - Alabama
Here’s the LIST OF REQUIRED APPLICATION CODES and contact information for each of the colleges taking part in the program, which will help to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are free.
Troy University, which is not on this list, will hold a virtual open house later in October, during which time it will waive its application fee for prospective students.
