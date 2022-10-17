Alabama Academy of Honor inducts 5 new members for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Academy of Honor welcomed five new members to its ranks on Monday. The Academy bestows honor and recognition upon living Alabamians for their outstanding accomplishments and service to the state and the nation.

“The Academy of Honor is reserved for folks who have spent their careers helping move our state forward,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “It exists to celebrate those who’ve gone above and beyond to make a difference.”

The Old House Chamber of the State Capitol was packed for the induction ceremony. For 2022, the inductees included:

Former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb

Chief Executive Officer of Brasfield & Gorrie M. James “Jim” Gorrie

Chief Scientific Officer and President Emeritus of HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology Richard M. Myers, Ph.D.

Longtime head coach of the University of Alabama’s gymnastics team (retired) Sarah Patterson

President and Chief Operating Officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Timothy Vines.

“Each inductee has made significant contributions to our state and are more than deserving of this remarkable honor,” said Ivey.

Membership is limited to 100 distinguished Alabamians and all of Alabama’s living governors. In the course of the Academy’s history, more than 260 members have been elected.

