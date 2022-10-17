ADOC inmate work stoppages end at facilities

The work stoppages began on Sept. 26.
The work stoppages began on Sept. 26.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced on Monday that all inmate work stoppages at facilities have ended.

According to ADOC, all facilities will return to normal operations with regular meal service, regular inmate movement and inmate programs. The work stoppages began on Sept. 26.

ADOC Commissioner John Hamm released the following statement:

“These three weeks have been very challenging for the staff at ADOC, and I am very proud of the way they have risen to that challenge. The daily operations of the state’s correctional facilities involve many moving pieces, and it takes a huge effort under the best circumstances to ensure those pieces work together smoothly. I want to commend every member of ADOC staff for going above and beyond to make sure all critical services were maintained.”

