3D mammography proving more in-depth screening for breast cancer

FOX6 News Now at 11
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 3D mammograms are becoming available across central Alabama.

Rather than taking one X-ray like a 2D mammogram, a semi-circle image of the breast produces multiple layers of images giving doctors a chance to better examine abnormalities.

The technology is more sensitive so breast cancer can be detected earlier. Dr. Laura Smith is a Diagnostic Radiologist. She said the sooner the cancer is detected, the less amount of tissue that would need to be taken out during a surgery.

“We’re able to scroll through multiple slices, maybe 60 or so, and look at the breast layer by layer, kind of like peeling off an onion instead of just looking at the whole thing at once.”

3D mammography has also reduced the amount of call backs being scheduled since doctors are able to take a closer look at abnormalities in layers.

“It helps us pick up little abnormalities such as calcifications, little nodules that might not be visual if you just do the 2D technique,” said Smith.

If you are interested in using 3D mammography for your next mammogram, talk to your physician to find an option best for you.

