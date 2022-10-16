A Taste Of Winter This Week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – An arctic air mass follows our next front following Monday evening with temperatures set to drop way below average. The coldest air will be in place Wednesday and Thursday with the mornings likely to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost will be a real possibility on both mornings and will make for a very early frost. We warm back up on Friday with highs back in the middle to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, few spotty showers. High near 82°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny, breezy. Low: 48° High: 66° 0%

WED: Sunny, breezy, cold morning. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny, cold morning. Low: 37° High: 70° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds S/W 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Miss Slocomb crowned new Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
MISS NPF TOP 10
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Latest News

Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times
Downtown Enterprise Fire
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Police: Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
NEW: Drone video shows damage from early morning fire in downtown Enterprise