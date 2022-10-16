A Taste Of Winter This Week

SYNOPSIS – An arctic air mass follows our next front following Monday evening with temperatures set to drop way below average. The coldest air will be in place Wednesday and Thursday with the mornings likely to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost will be a real possibility on both mornings and will make for a very early frost. We warm back up on Friday with highs back in the middle to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SW 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, few spotty showers. High near 82°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph. 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 48°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny, breezy. Low: 48° High: 66° 0%

WED: Sunny, breezy, cold morning. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny, cold morning. Low: 37° High: 70° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 42° High: 75° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds S/W 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

