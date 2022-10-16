State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building.

“We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis. “We will do everything we can to locate the source of the fire.”

A passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40 a.m. after seeing smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. Davis says units were on the scene quickly and were able to make a “good, quick attack.”

“The fire had already grown large in the rear of one of the structures,” said Davis.

No one was inside any of the buildings when the fire broke out. Three businesses, All About Art, She Shed, and Coffee Corner, as well as a residential building, sustained the most damage. City leaders say Serendipity by Kai also sustained minor damage.

“Currently right now, what we are dealing with are hot spots.”

Elba, New Brockton, and Troy all assisted Enterprise fire with the downtown fire. They also agreed to assist with any additional emergencies in the city.

“I would like to thank those departments for coming in and giving us a hand,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “We go and help others when there are emergencies like this.”

Fire crews are expected to be in the downtown area through the night. Barricades will be placed around the affected buildings.

Drivers through downtown should be aware of extra traffic cones and the potential for detours during the investigation.

