As season ends, Braves players urge team to re-sign Dansby Swanson

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves clubhouse looked like any baseball clubhouse after a season-ending loss, with players hugging and crying. But the fate of one player loomed large.

The Braves 2022 season ended Saturday with a loss to Philadelphia in the National League Division Series. Was it the final game for Dansby Swanson as a member of the Atlanta Braves?

General manager Alex Anthopoulos has a reputation for smooth deals, but Swanson’s contract may be the biggest question this offseason.

Minutes after Saturday’s loss, Swanson was asked about his future with the Braves.

“It’s the last thing on my mind right now,” said Swanson.

His teammates’ answer is clear: bring him back.

“Everybody loves him and everybody wants him back here, so we can continue this run of good baseball here in Atlanta. And I hope he’s back,” said catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

“It’s his future and whatever he decides, it’s what he decides. But I want him to be a Brave here,” said centerfielder Michael Harris II.

Harris said it’s Swanson’s focus and leadership that he has grown to respect most.

“He’s a winner and anytime he goes out on the field he’s looking to do anything to win, and I feel like I kind of build some of that mentality from him, watching him play,” said Harris.

Third baseman Austin Riley echoed his teammates.

“He’s such a genuine guy. [He] loves the game of baseball and wants to win more than anybody. To me, you don’t meet a better guy out there than Dansby,” said Riley.

Swanson registered a batting average of .277 in 2022. He drove in 96 runs and scored 99 runs, both career highs.

He ranks fourth among MLB shortstops in hits, RBI, home runs and doubles.

His productivity may have earned him a substantial contract that the Braves may not be able to afford, especially given the surge of multi-year contract extensions Anthopoulos has already awarded to Braves’ talent this season.

Harris II, rookie pitcher Spencer Strider, and Austin Riley all inked lucrative extensions this season.

While Swanson, who graduated from Marietta High School, sidestepped questions surrounding his future in Atlanta, he offered a message of support to his teammates when asked about the weight of this time of transition.

“That I love them. Pretty simple,” said Swanson. “We’re a family. We spend a lot of hours together. More time with each other than we do with our own family,” said Swanson.

