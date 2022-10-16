Police: Opp man sent nudes to investigator acting as teen on social media

Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp
Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An Opp man has been arrested after police say he sent sexual pictures to an investigator he believed to be a 15-year-old child, according to Holmes County Sherriff’s Office.

HCSO says the investigation began in mid-September when Jason Travis Lane, 45, Opp made contact with the covert Facebook account. The account was run by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

“Investigators obtained a confession from Lane, which then led to his arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

Lane is charged with transmitting material harmful to minors and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit or lure a child or person believed to be a child.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Miss Slocomb crowned new Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
MISS NPF TOP 10
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Latest News

Hoover Police at The Hills apartments
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times
WTVY Wx Logo
A Taste Of Winter This Week
Downtown Enterprise Fire
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
NEW: Drone video shows damage from early morning fire in downtown Enterprise