UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times

Hoover Police Officer shot in line of duty
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities said a suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting a Hoover Police Officer.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting on I-459 North where a motorist said that multiple shots were fired at his car. There was no one injured in the shooting.

After being given the suspect’s vehicle information, officers found the potential suspect at the Hills in Hoover apartment complex. Officers then produced a weapon and began shooting at the suspect. One officer was shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:41 p.m. Authorities have lifted a shelter in place for the Hills at Hoover apartment complex.

The suspect nor the officer have been identified.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrol cars surrounded Wiregrass Commons after reported shots fired inside.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Miss Slocomb crowned new Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
MISS NPF TOP 10
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Top 10 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

Latest News

Fires erupt in Enterprise on October 16, 2022,
Enterprise fire video
Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.
Downtown Enterprise buildings engulfed in flames
Boll weevil fall festival takes over Enterprise
Boll weevil fall festival takes over Enterprise
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival