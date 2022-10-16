UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Hoover Police Officer shot multiple times

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities said a suspect is in custody after being accused of shooting a Hoover Police Officer.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting on I-459 North where a motorist said that multiple shots were fired at his car. There was no one injured in the shooting.

After being given the suspect’s vehicle information, officers found the potential suspect at the Hills in Hoover apartment complex. Officers then produced a weapon and began shooting at the suspect. One officer was shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:41 p.m. Authorities have lifted a shelter in place for the Hills at Hoover apartment complex.

The suspect nor the officer have been identified.

We will continue to update this story as soon as we learn more information.

All residents of The Hills at Hoover apartment complex: shelter in place until further instructions.#hooverpdofficer #hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 16, 2022

1:10pm alert:



Hoover PD Officer injured in a shooting, transported to local hospital. Extent of injuries unknown at this time.



More information to follow. Media staging: upper parking lot of city hall. We will update with an exact time soon.#hooverpdofficer — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 16, 2022

Media briefing on officer-involved shooting



Full statement: https://t.co/r9mJgqNaCx



Residents of The Hills at Hoover apartments: continue to shelter in place until further instructed.



Next media briefing will be announced here on our Twitter feed.#hooverpdofficer #hooverpd pic.twitter.com/ygzT33m2SI — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 16, 2022

#Breaking #UPDATE



3:41pm: SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY



The shelter in place for The Hills at Hoover apartment complex is now lifted. Thank you for your cooperation.



More updates to follow.#hooverpdofficer #hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) October 16, 2022

