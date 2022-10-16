Downtown Enterprise businesses react to early morning fire

Enterprise fire crews battle downtown blazes on October 16, 2022.(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous Enterprise businesses are reacting to this morning’s fire that severely damaged several downtown businesses.

One of the businesses damaged is Coffee Corner.

Other businesses impacted are All About Art and She Shed.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper says the fire could have been much worse.

Other businesses and community members are also reacting to this morning’s blaze.

