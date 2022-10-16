BREAKING: Numerous businesses on fire in downtown Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Numerous businesses are on fire in downtown Enterprise at this hour.

Large flumes of smoke can be seen from the downtown area by the weather camera at Enterprise Electronics. Our Rawls camera in downtown Enterprise does not have service at this time.

It is believed the fire started in the “All About Art” building. That’s in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Numerous firetrucks can be seen through the Boll Weevil Soap Company camera.

