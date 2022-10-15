WATCH LIVE: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned on Saturday, October 15 at the Dothan Civic Center.

News 4 will carry the pageant live starting at 4 p.m. You can watch right here, on the News 4 app for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices. It will also be available on ME-TV.

HERE IS A LIST OF THIS YEAR’S CONTESTANTS

Reigning Miss National Peanut Festival Lydia Paulson has spent the last year overseeing many festival events, riding in community parades, and volunteering around the community.

This year’s National Peanut Festival beings on Friday, November 4.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their...
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
Gilstrap Drugs was burglarized on Wednesday, October 12
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation

Latest News

Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
Source: WBRC video
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
Source: WBRC video
New concussion study shows less contact drills could be key in limiting concussions