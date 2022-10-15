WATCH LIVE: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned on Saturday, October 15 at the Dothan Civic Center.

News 4 will carry the pageant live starting at 4 p.m. You can watch right here, on the News 4 app for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices. It will also be available on ME-TV.

HERE IS A LIST OF THIS YEAR’S CONTESTANTS

Reigning Miss National Peanut Festival Lydia Paulson has spent the last year overseeing many festival events, riding in community parades, and volunteering around the community.

This year’s National Peanut Festival beings on Friday, November 4.

