Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit.(welcomia via canva)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.

KOLN reports that troopers located the matching vehicle on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, and a pursuit was initiated as the driver failed to stop for law enforcement.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 110 mph before striking a tractor-trailer and landing in a ditch off the highway.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with severe injuries from the crash.

Troopers said they found a woman’s body in the vehicle’s trunk.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the 17-year-old as Tyler Roenz. The sheriff’s office said Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, were reported missing on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation, and they are working on identifying the body.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their...
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
Gilstrap Drugs was burglarized on Wednesday, October 12
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation

Latest News

FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after human remains were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision