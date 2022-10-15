Top 5 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 5 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.
The contestants can be viewed below:
- Miss Geneva County
- Miss Elba
- Miss Slocomb
- Miss Wicksburg
- Miss Barbour County
News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV).
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.