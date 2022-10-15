Top 5 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 5 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

The contestants can be viewed below:

  1. Miss Geneva County
  2. Miss Elba
  3. Miss Slocomb
  4. Miss Wicksburg
  5. Miss Barbour County

News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV).

