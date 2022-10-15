Queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner has her own Barbie doll

Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.
Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mattel is celebrating music icon Tina Turner with a new Barbie doll made in her honor.

The doll is part of Mattel’s Signature Music Series. The company said the Barbie design is inspired by the singer’s iconic outfit she wore in the music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The Tina Turner Barbie doll features the signature look she rocked while topping the music charts with her teased blonde hair and denim jacket.

“She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” Mattel said.

The Tina Turner Barbie doll comes with a certificate of authenticity and is selling for $55.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their...
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Bank fraud sentencing for Visit Dothan chief delayed
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
Gilstrap Drugs was burglarized on Wednesday, October 12
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation

Latest News

FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after human remains were found submerged in Oklahoma river
Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase