Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner.
Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.