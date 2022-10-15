Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner.

Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.