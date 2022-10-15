Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner.

Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening.

