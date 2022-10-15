Homewood officer involved in shooting in subdivision

Homewood Police in Parkside Circle
Homewood Police in Parkside Circle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says an officer-involved shooting happened in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle early Saturday morning, Oct. 15.

Officers were dispatched to the location on report of a suspicious person around 2:51 a.m. The responding officer found the suspect behind a house, armed with a handgun, according to HPD. The officer fired at the suspect.

HPD says the injured suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer is uninjured and has been placed on administrative leave, per policy.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.


