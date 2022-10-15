Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall.

No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far.

A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall and the north side shopping center.

Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which could have possibly led to the shooting.

This is the second known report of a shooting at the popular shopping center this year. Over the summer, officers were told shots had been fired but those claims were found to be untrue.

Several stores in the mall have closed and area stores have been alerted that at least two suspects are on the run.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

