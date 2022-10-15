Beautiful weather for the weekend

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful with highs in the 80s both days. Monday changes are on the way with our next cold front that will bring a chance of showers and VERY chilly air for this time of year. Highs Tuesday-Thursday will be in the 60s with some overnight lows in the upper 30s! Heading into next weekend things will continue to be quiet.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds Light SW.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds Light SW.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, few light showers. Low: 60° High: 82° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 68° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 65° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 75° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 ft.

