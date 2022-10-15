Auburn falls to No. 9 Ole Miss 48-34

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers lost against the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon in Oxford, MS.

The Rebels were first on the scoreboard. Quarterback Jaxson Dart passed to wide receiver Dayton Wade for a 35-yard touchdown, with 6:42 remaining in the first quarter. Ole Miss scored another touchdown minutes later and went on to lead Auburn 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Less than 30 seconds into the second quarter, the Rebels scored again as running back Zach Evans rushed for a three-yard touchdown.

Auburn managed get into the scoring action in the second quarter. QB Robby Ashford rushed for a two-yard touchdown, with 10:22 remaining. This was soon followed by another TD score for Auburn as they trailed Ole Miss by seven points.

With 2:52 left in the second quarter of the game, Ole Miss doubled its lead over Auburn as they scored a seven-yard touchdown pass.

The quarter ended with Auburn scoring a 42-yard field goal but Ole Miss remained in the lead, 28-17 heading into halftime.

Auburn returned with an early score in the second half. Running back Tank Bigsby rushed for a 50-yard touchdown with 13:34 left in the third quarter. But Ole Miss soon extended their lead over Auburn as the Rebels kicked a 23-yard field goal.

Both teams continued to battle it out and Ole Miss led Auburn 38-31 by the close of the third quarter.

A 42-yard field goal by Ole Miss once again extended their lead over Auburn. But Auburn soon scored a field goal of their own, now trailing Ole Miss by seven points/

The Rebels scored a 41-yard rushing touchdown with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter to give them a commanding 48-34 lead over Auburn.

The game went into a weather delay for a while and neither team added points when the game returned.

No. 9 Ole Miss went on to defeat Auburn 48-34.

Auburn is now 3-4 for the season. After an off week, the Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 29 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.