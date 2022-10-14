Week 7 FNF Player of the Week: G.W. Long RB Brayden Whitehead

By Nick Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our Week 7 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is G.W. Long running back Brayden Whitehead

Whitehead had 13 tackles, an interception, forced fumble, fumble recovery, three receptions, 127 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and one rushing touchdown in a win over Cottonwood.

