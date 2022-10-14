WATCH: Providence Christian, Daleville look to keep playoff hopes alive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The regular season is coming closer to its close and Week 8 of the 2022 season sees two teams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive, as the Providence Christian Eagles battle the Daleville Warhawks.

This is the fifth scheduled meeting all time between the two schools, who have faced off every time as 3A-Region 2 foes. The series is tied at 2 wins a piece, with Daleville winning in the first ever meeting of the schools in 2016 by a 14-0 margin while also gaining a forfeit victory over the Eagles in 2020, and Providence Christian winning 28-20 in 2017 and handing the Warhawks a lopsided 41-6 defeat in last year’s meeting.

The Eagles are sitting on a 3-4 overall record and 3-3 in region play going into tonight’s contest, including an opening season non-region loss to Highland Home (28-6) and region losses to Opp (20-14), Elba (40-7), and last week to Pike County (21-7). Their region victories have come against Ashford (35-8), New Brockton (27-6), and Northside Methodist (17-14). A win tonight puts Providence Christian in position to jump into the #4 spot in the region if Pike County finishes the season with two straight losses, so long as the Eagles can also overcome their meeting next week with Houston Academy.

Daleville has had a tough year, entering tonight with a 3-5 record, 2-4 in region play. They are coming off two straight region losses to Ashford (22-38) and last week to Opp (33-7), with other losses coming against region foes Houston Academy (45-0), Straughn (45-12), and the opening season loss to non-region foe (38-19). The Warhawks did enjoy a 3 game winning streak from September 9-23, with region victories over New Brockton (34-24), Northside Methodist (16-15), and a non-region win over Barbour County (53-0). Daleville with a win tonight would set them up for a Week 9 showdown with Pike County, where if they win that and Pike County go on to lose in their season finale against Houston Academy, they could potentially shoot up to the #4 seed.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.