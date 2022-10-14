Warm & Sunny Weekend Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – This weekend is shaping up to be warm with very few clouds. Both Saturday and Sunday temperatures will start in the 50s and reach the middle 80s. A front that will be short on moisture will come through on Monday and bring a few light showers. After the frontal passage, we turn MUCH colder for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be cold in the lower 40s with a few upper 30s possible in northern areas of the Wiregrass. Patchy frost is something to watch for on those mornings.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 85°. Winds E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, few light showers. Low: 62° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 68° 0%

WED: Sunny, cold morning. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

THU: Sunny, cold morning. Low: 39° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

