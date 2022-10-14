Victoryland asks Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider electronic bingo decision.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Victoryland is seeking to have the Alabama Supreme Court reconsider its recent decision to cease “illegal gambling activities” in two Alabama counties.

In September, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled electronic bingo establishments in Macon and Lowndes County have “no right” to engage in and “cannot be harmed by enjoined from continuing in an illegal enterprise.”

The counties are home to Victoryland, White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star.

According to the appellee’s application for rehearing filed Friday, Victoryland is asking the court for a rehearing of the case, which it believes is “needed and necessary to prevent a serious and mistaken rush to judgment.”

If Alabama’s Supreme Court denies the application, the defense is asking that the court extend the deadline for the permanent injunction against the defendants until Dec. 31, or after the Christmas holiday.

Victoryland, according to court documents, says a permanent injunction will have a “serious and detrimental and/or fatal effect” on the charities and others supported by it.

“Victoryland respectfully requests the opportunity to be heard by the Court on its motion to extend the time for the entry of preliminary injunction, which is warranted given the severe and catastrophic impact that will flow from the Court’s Opinion,” the application reads.

Macon County is one of the poorest counties in Alabama, the application added. Victoryland says without its contributions, no other entity “can or will” provide the public support and charity care they provide.

In the application, Victoryland outlines 75 charities in Macon County they support, including several schools, churches, and fire departments. They also claim to support several county and city services, such as the Tuskegee Area Chamber of Commerce, the Tuskegee Housing Authority and the Macon County Health Care Authority.

The Alabama attorney general’s office has long since declared electronic bingo in Alabama as illegal gambling, going as far as using hundreds of thousands of dollars to prosecute it. In 2016, the governor’s office disbanded a task force on illegal gambling, transferring the responsibilities to the AG’s office. Executive Order No. 13 deemed local jurisdictions and law enforcement as being those charged with interpreting and applying Alabama law over gaming or gambling in their respective county.

Marshall said the state’s high court unanimously agreed with his office that the casinos “are illegal gambling enterprises” and called electronic bingo “a misnomer used by the casinos to mean “video-slot-machine gambling” at their respective facilities.”

While the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision specifically addressed only Macon and Lowndes counties, it could ultimately have a statewide impact on other non-Native American enterprises. The state’s Native American facilities are federally protected.

Marshall’s office said it has no comment on Victoryland’s latest court filing.

