Sunshine is back

SYNOPSIS – Quiet this morning across the area with temperatures in the upper 50s. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine which will carry over into Saturday as well. The start of next week we will watch for our next cold front that will bring us a few showers Monday and some cold air Tuesday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning most areas will be in the lower 40s for the first time in a long time with some places not making it out of the 60s for highs on Wednesday.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 81°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 85°. Winds Light E 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 57° High: 86° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 62° High: 82° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 70° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 69° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 68° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 81° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.