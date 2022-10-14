Masks once again required at Southeast Health

There is no change to the visitor policy.
The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their...
The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and is due to the community COVID-19 transmission level in Houston County having risen back into the Alabama Department of Public Health’s high category.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday.

The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and is due to the community COVID-19 transmission level in Houston County having risen back into the Alabama Department of Public Health’s high category.

Masks will be required as long as Houston County remains in the high category, in accordance to Southeast Health’s policies and guidance from the CDC. The transmission level is reported every Friday by the ADPH.

The visitor policy at Southeast Health will not change, and patrons can review that policy by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Former Dothan officer guilty of sex crimes
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
ADPH issues guidance on new COVID-19 boosters for kids
Mental health struggles
World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on need to support mental health
Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf...
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health