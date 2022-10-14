Masks once again required at Southeast Health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday.

The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and is due to the community COVID-19 transmission level in Houston County having risen back into the Alabama Department of Public Health’s high category.

Masks will be required as long as Houston County remains in the high category, in accordance to Southeast Health’s policies and guidance from the CDC. The transmission level is reported every Friday by the ADPH.

The visitor policy at Southeast Health will not change, and patrons can review that policy by clicking here.

