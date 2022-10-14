Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in an accidental shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries.

Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say had been drinking excessively, into her home with beer and while armed with a gun.

Police say during his visit Townsend carelessly shot Welch, who was 19.

The lawsuit filed in Houston County Court claims that Welch suffered serious and long-lasting health effects, including head injuries.

“Defendant Savanah Rickrode failed to take any reasonable action to stop Defendant Townsend from drinking,” the lawsuit claims. “(She) should have known the danger of allowing an adult under the age of twenty-one to enter said premise with alcohol and a firearm.”

Besides Savanah Rickrode, the lawsuit names James Rickrode, Bobby Rickrode, and Townsend as defendants. Records reveal that James and Savanah are married.

Police charged Townsend with first-degree assault, but prosecutors sent his indictment back to the grand jury, citing an error in it, per court records. There has been no further action on the case, per records.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Court records do not name an attorney that could speak on behalf of the defendants.

