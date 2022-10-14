Judge grills Alabama officials over lethal injection process

A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection...
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday questioned Alabama officials about the state’s lethal injection procedures — including how many needle “pokes” are too many — after problems with vein access at the state’s last two scheduled executions.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. put forth the questions during a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is seeking to block his upcoming Nov. 17 execution. His attorneys have pointed to problems at recent lethal injections.

Robert Anderson, of the Alabama attorney general’s office, said the state prison commissioner and warden are in charge of the decision on when to call off an execution.

