Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation

Gilstrap Drugs was burglarized on Wednesday, October 12
Gilstrap Drugs was burglarized on Wednesday, October 12(WTVY)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community’s help in the ongoing burglary investigation.

If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation.

According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera system and lives on Pine Street on Lincoln Street is encouraged to check those systems for footage of vehicles on October 12, between 3:40 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Geneva Police Captain Michael McDuffie explained that they are looking for a small dark colored SUV.

This vehicle is suspected to be involved with the Gilstrap Drugs burglary that occurred on October 12.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or the suspects involved please contact Geneva Police at 334-684-6496.

