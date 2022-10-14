Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community’s help in the ongoing burglary investigation.

If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation.

According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera system and lives on Pine Street on Lincoln Street is encouraged to check those systems for footage of vehicles on October 12, between 3:40 a.m. and 4:15 a.m.

Geneva Police Captain Michael McDuffie explained that they are looking for a small dark colored SUV.

This vehicle is suspected to be involved with the Gilstrap Drugs burglary that occurred on October 12.

Click here for details on the original story.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or the suspects involved please contact Geneva Police at 334-684-6496.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.