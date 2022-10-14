Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey.

Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our number one pledge and goal was to clean our town up. We had some great neighborhoods as I grew up we called them great neighborhoods, because they were, a lot of those families have left here now, they’ve passed on and some of the people that are still there wanted more and better, and they deserve it.”

The grant money will go towards home renovations such as new siding, windows, roofs, and air conditioning units. Mayor Hayes recounted that many houses were, “too far gone.” 22 houses exactly had to be demolished over the past 2 years.

This grant will help ensure that more homes can be repaired before it’s too late.

“I was so excited for our town because this means that we’re going to start further than what we were,” said Hayes. His main goal with the housing revitalization program is to attract more people to live in Geneva.

To see if you qualify to have work done on your home through this grant you can call Geneva City Hall at 334-684-2485 or visit in person.

