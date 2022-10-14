Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game

Go Big Orange! What's your favorite part of the Vol Walk? It's happening now as Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on WVLT. https://bit.ly/3MGUsaD Posted by WVLT on Saturday, October 15, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee in a big way as the Vols look to host the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the top-10 matchup.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on WVLT News. However, the game day fun will start in the morning.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Pride of the Southland marching band will begin an open rehearsal, and ESPN College GameDay, featuring celebrity guest picker Peyton Manning, will start airing at Ayres Hall. SEC Nation will kick off its show at 10:00 a.m. on the east ramp of Thompson-Boling Arena, and WVLT News will begin its game-day coverage, the Big Orange Kick Off, at 11:00 a.m.

The Vol Walk is slated for 1:20 p.m. with the band set to march to Neyland Stadium at 1:50 p.m.

Those who will be inside the electric Neyland Stadium, don’t forget that the game will be an “Orange Out,” meaning everyone is asked to wear their favorite orange gear. Submit photos of your best Tennessee gear here!

Also, you might want to refresh yourself on how Tennessee’s new mobile ticketing system works. In addition, parking can always be an issue when thousands of people flood UT’s campus, especially on a day when Alabama is in town. WVLT News has you covered on where you need to park here.

If you couldn’t snag one of the now sold-out tickets to be inside the stadium, the university has you covered with a watch party in Vol Village.

While you wait for the highly anticipated SEC showdown to get here, learn more about Josh Heupel before he was a head coach or brush up on your University of Tennessee history with WVLT’s Brittany Tarwater, who took a special tour of campus. WVLT’s Amanda Hara also got an inside scoop at Tennessee’s Spirit Squad.

Also, did you know that Tennessee’s Bru McCoy and Alabama’s Bryce Young played alongside each other in high school? Here’s what the duo was known for before they took separate sidelines in college.

Going into the game, the Vols are coming off their best rushing performance of the year, totaling 263 yards on the ground in their 40-13 thumping of the Tigers down in Baton Rouge.

If Tennessee comes out on top of Alabama, it will be the first time since 2006. During that year, gas averaged $3.03 a gallon, a year of tuition at Harvard cost $30,000, a gallon of milk was $3.23 and the WVLT News team looked very different.

The last time the University of Tennessee beat Alabama in football was in 2006.

If you want to be prepared, VFL Jabari Davis is selling cigars with the Legends of Tennessee. It’s tradition for the winner of the game to have their players and fanbase celebrate by smoking cigars.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.