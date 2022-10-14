Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival

The closure will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival.

According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:

  • North Main Street at Lee Street to South Main
  • South Main Street at Harrison Street to North Main
  • East College Street at South Edwards Street to Main Street
  • West College Street at the railroad tracks to Main Street
  • Railroad Street
If you are needing parking options for tomorrow, there will be available spots at the Coffee County Courthouse and Yancey Parkers buildings, as well as other adjacent streets. The city is asking those coming into the area to plan accordingly.

