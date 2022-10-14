Dothan man faces child sex charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces sex charges after police pulled him over during a traffic stop.

Terrie Pullin, 46, was arrested after a check during the stop revealed that he had an outstanding warrant for Sex Abuse of a Person Under 12, Dothan Police Captain Jason Penn told News 4.

During a subsequent search of Pullin’s car officers found a substance believed to be cocaine that netted him a controlled substance charge.

The sex charge involved an investigation by the Department of Human Resources and details of the allegations are not immediately available, per Captain Penn.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.