“Dancing for Scholarships” supports Enterprise State Community College students

Prominent figures from the Wiregrass put on their dancing shoes to benefit the Enterprise State Scholarship Foundation.
Dancing for Scholarships was held at the Enterprise Civic Center.
Dancing for Scholarships was held at the Enterprise Civic Center.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass celebrities showed off their dance moves for a good cause Thursday, October 13. Enterprise State Community College held the Dancing for Scholarships event.

Prominent figures from the Wiregrass put on their dancing shoes to benefit the Enterprise State Scholarship Foundation. This is the first time they’ve had this event since 2019.

President of the Enterprise State Scholarship Foundation, Robbie Thompson, said, “All the money raised here tonight will go towards scholarships for students at Enterprise State, and its been a great event that we’ve had for 4 years now.”

The goal was to raise funds and bring the community together in a fun way. This year’s theme was 80′s. The dancer’s busted out their retro moves for the occasion.

Former winner and now dancing for scholarships judge John Mitchell is excited to be participating in a different way this year. “It feels great that I’m not gonna be dancing tonight,” said Mitchell, “it’s a lot of work I know what it’s like. That was a very anxious night, they put a lot of hard work in.”

This year’s winners were Jeffrey Douglas, AKA Mr. Mattress, and his professional partner Savannah Seay. Of course the real winners are the students whose education is funded through the foundation.

Over 76 thousand dollars was raised for the Enterprise State Community College Foundation through Dancing for Scholarships.

