A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

Busy Bee construction is underway in Panama City Beach. (WJHG/WECP)
Busy Bee construction is underway in Panama City Beach. (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store.

The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10.

Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the location was strategically selected.

“I-10 runs the entire length of the U.S., said Ball. “You have truckers traveling all the way back and forth through the U.S. so they’re going to cater to truckers doing long hauls, so they’ll be able to stay overnight.”

The Busy Bee will feature food, snacks, tesla car chargers, a Starbucks, and even offer more than 100 job opportunities for local residents.

It is expected to open as soon as 2024.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Adrian Folmar at the Houston County Courthouse on October 11, 2022.
Witnesses claim as students Dothan officer had sex with them
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
Desmond Castillo
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

Latest News

FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
Dancing for Scholarships was held at the Enterprise Civic Center.
“Dancing for Scholarships” supports Enterprise State Community College students
Dancing for Scholarships supports Enterprise State
Dancing for Scholarships supports Enterprise State
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant