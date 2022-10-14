A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store.

The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10.

Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the location was strategically selected.

“I-10 runs the entire length of the U.S., said Ball. “You have truckers traveling all the way back and forth through the U.S. so they’re going to cater to truckers doing long hauls, so they’ll be able to stay overnight.”

The Busy Bee will feature food, snacks, tesla car chargers, a Starbucks, and even offer more than 100 job opportunities for local residents.

It is expected to open as soon as 2024.

